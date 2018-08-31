A Kloss / Kushner wedding could be on the cards sooner than expected

A Washington wedding could be on the cards very soon, as supermodel Karlie Kloss and fiancé Joshua Kushner - who's brother is married to US President Trump's daughter Ivanka - are said to be keen to tie the knot within the next 12 months.

Twenty-six-year-old model Karlie only became engaged to her long-term beau Joshua Kushner over the summer following six years of dating, but it looks like they're not wasting any time becoming husband and wife.

According to a source, the couple would ideally like to get hitched in less than 12 months' time - on the 33-year-old businessman's farm in New Jersey.

A source said: "They want their wedding to be an understated affair. They're planning to get married next spring or summer on his family farm in New Jersey." And, although she wants the nuptials to be "romantic", she doesn't want it too flash.

The insider explained to Life and Style magazine: "They don't want it to be stuffy at all. She wants things to be romantic and easy."

The bride-to-be has also started to put her guest list together - with the likes of Taylor Swift and sister-in-law Ivanka Trump making the cut - while her bridal party is already said to be up to 12 after she asked some of her friends to be bridesmaids.

Joshua proposed to the Kode with Klossy founder last month during a romantic getaway to New York, and the pair are "overjoyed" with the news.

An insider said at the time: "He proposed a few weeks ago during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York. They're both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they're excited to build their future together."

Karlie then confirmed the news on her Instagram account a few weeks later.

She said: "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over (sic)"

Karlie and Joshua have remained mostly private about their romance since they began dating in 2012, but the beauty previously revealed she was "definitely not planning on falling in love" with him and that she feels love is best when it is spontaneous as it is one of those things that you "can't anticipate or plan".