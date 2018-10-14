Actress Aoibheann McCaul weds GAA star Brian Farrell in moving spiritualist ceremony

The wedding took place in the stunning surroundings of the private estate of Virginia Park Lodge in Cavan on Saturday.

Dubliner Aoibheann, who has many theatre and TV credits to her name, but is best known as Fair City's Caoimhe.

During the moving ceremony her friend, actress Catherine Byrne, who played her mother in the RTE soap, delivered a beautiful reading. The bride wore a bespoke gown designed by Irish designer Dawn Fitzgerald, who has previously designed gowns for Alannah McGurk, and Rosanna Davison. Aoibheann has also previously worn Dawn's creations on the red carpet.

Her sisters and bridesmaids Cliodhna, Sinead and Almha wore Ted Baker dresses.

Following the ceremony the wedding party and guests enjoyed a sumptuous meal prepared by Michelin chef Richard Corrigan, produced with locally sourced ingredients and fresh produce from the garden.

Guests were later entertained until the early hours of the morning with two bands and a DJ.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2017. Brian had proposed in a unique way - with a jigsaw composed of photos of their life together with the question, 'Will you marry me?' written on the puzzle.

The couple had been on an adventure holiday in Sri Lanka several weeks previously.