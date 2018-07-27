Actress Michelle Williams marries fiancé Phil Elverum in secret - 'I never gave up on love'

Actress and Williams - who is mother to the late Heath Ledger's revealed news in raw Vanity Fair interview

The notoriously private actress said 'I do' to fiancé Phil in a secret ceremony, ten years after the tragic death of her former partner Heath Ledger.

The couple tied the knot in front of just a handful of friends and family in Adirondacks, Michelle revealed to Vanity Fair in a recent interview.

Like Michelle, Phil - who performs under the name Mount Eerie - also lost a partner in tragic circumstances when his late wife Geneviève Castrée lost her battle with pancreatic cancer in 2015, just 18 months after the birth of their daughter. Phil and his daughter moved in to Michelle's home in Brooklyn in July this year, and Michelle has called their relationship 'very sacred and very special'. "I never gave up on love," said the star. "I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free."

"I always say to Matilda - your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes’."

The Dawson's Creek star spoke briefly about the painful time following the death of her partner Heath Ledger in January 2008.

“When you’re a single parent, and that element of provider and protection is missing, it’s scary,” she said.

Close friend Busy Philipps - who worked on the teen drama with Michelle - said Michelle had a tough time knowing what to reveal to the press and to fans about how she was coping following the overwhelming tragedy.

“She always had a difficult time with the idea of doing press and what to reveal,” said Busy. “And then obviously when Heath passed away, and people had this insatiable interest in her and her child and their grief, it was overwhelming and incredibly painful.”