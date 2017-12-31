Ailbhe Garrihy announces engagement to Ruaidhri Hehir

It has been an exciting few weeks for the Garrihy sisters as news of Aoibhin's pregnancy is followed up with news of Ailbhe's engagement.

Ailbhe (27) is a sister of actress Aoibhin (30) and Spin radio presenter Doireann (25) and she announced her engagement on Instagram on Saturday.

She captioned a photo of herself with husband-to-be Ruaidhri Hehir and dog Bobby, "Happy 31st Birthday to my husband to be! What an end to 2017, couldn't be happier ️#engaged"

Advertisement The cute snap was taken at Hook Lighthouse in Wexford. Ailbhe, who is a PR and talent manager, currently lives with sister Doireann and three others in Castleknock. Her sisters and parents Eugene and Clare are undoubtedly thrilled with the news which comes just a week after Aoibhin shared her pregnancy news on Instagram.

"The only bubbles I’ll be drinking this Christmas Baby Burke, coming soon! #overthemoon @johnjohnburke" she captioned her announcement photo.