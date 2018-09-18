Alec Baldwin confirms niece Hailey 'went off and got married' to Justin Bieber

The 60-year-old actor admitted he doesn't know "what the deal is" but revealed the couple, who were spotted at the Marriage Bureau at the courthouse in New York City last Thursday, have tied the knot.

He said: "They just went off and got married and I don't know what the deal is. We text Hailey every now and then.

Advertisement "We met him one time." When asked what advice he has for Justin, he replied: "Keep working ... don't stop working." Despite advising the 'Never Say Never' hitmaker to do plenty of work, Alec also recommended the newlyweds spend plenty of time together, admitting he and wife Hilaria Baldwin - who he married in 2012 - often turn down work to stay at home with each other.

Speaking at the Emmy Awards at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre on Monday night, he told Access: "But when you get married, you know I mean I think it works best if you can really be together.

"Like you hook your schedules up where you can really be with each other cause we make all of our decisions around staying home.

"There's jobs that I could do, and there's things that she could do, that we don't do because it means going away for five weeks. We don't do that.

"I stay that and let her run circles around me."

But the former '30 Rock' star insists he won't be having a sit-down chat with the pop star to advise him on how to look after his 21-year-old niece.

Quizzed on whether he will speak to Justin about how to treat Hailey - whose father is Alec's brother Stephen Baldwin - he replied: "That's not my job. She has a dad and I'm sure he has a few paragraphs about that himself so I'm not worried."

Alec's comments come after Hailey took to Instagram on Friday to deny she and Justin had married.

She wrote: "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!"

It comes after the pair were spotted at the NYC courthouse, where it was thought they were picking up their marriage licence, but it was later claimed they had tied the knot there and were planning another celebration in Justin's native Canada.

A source said at the time: "They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone. They're going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love."