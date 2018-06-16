Alex Zane reportedly engaged to Aidan Turner's ex Nettie Wakefield

The Sun reports that the 'Rude Tube' star has popped the question to the artist after a whirlwind year-long romance.

Nettie was previously romantically linked to Robert Pattinson and dated Poldark star Aidan Turner.

Advertisement In April, the Mail Online reported that Turner had popped the question to a 24-year old graduate lawyer, less than a year after his split from Nettie. Alex has previously been romantically linked to Sarah Harding, Pixie Geldof and Sadie Frost but has found love with Nettie and has left his life of serial dating and boozy nights behind him. And the former 'Popworld' host recently admitted he's much happier having a quiet night in front of the TV than going out partying.

He said recently: "It wasn't a period when I was particularly happy; I don't think anything good came from that period.

"I wasn't enjoying the shows I was making.

"Even though I had the body of a 25 or 26-year-old, mentally I was quite immature.

"When I do get time off now, the happiest I am is when I finish a DVD box set, because it means I have found time to watch 13 hours of TV."

Meanwhile, Alex has given some advice for those attempting to buy their first home.

He said: "Firstly, patience, especially with solicitors who have seemingly been put on this earth to test our resolve.

"I had one who was beyond thorough to the point of checking if Crossrail would affect my property, despite being built seven miles away.

"I asked if he could check and see if they were going to be launching day trips to Mars nearby in the future. Secondly, don't make fun of your solicitor."

