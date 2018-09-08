Bake Off star Ruby Tandoh weds fiancé Leah Pritchard - and celebrates with a trip to the cinema

Great British Bake Off star Ruby Tandoh has tied the knot with her long term love Leah Pritchard - and did a top job cutting the cake after!

The chef and author looked radiant in white as she celebrated saying 'I do' with her musician girlfriend near her home in Sheffield.

The couple exchanged vows on August 31st where they were joined by friends and family at a low-key reception in their local cinema, Abbeydale Picturehouse.

Advertisement Ruby announced the news of her wedding with a single photo on Instagram, simply captioned with a fireworks emoji, while wife Leah shared two beautiful snaps from the day with her followers. View this post on Instagram What an amazing couple, what an amazing day A post shared by Damian Owen-Board (@dpmob) on Sep 2, 2018 at 8:55am PDT Leah wore a chic navy blue suit with a colourful shirt and yellow pocket square, while Ruby carried a bouquet of 'baby's breath' and wore her curly hair up. She later changed into a short sequin dress for the couple's cinema house reception, where they were welcomed with a cool lightbox announcement of their nuptials.

Ruby and Leah met on Tinder and revealed they were an item shortly after Leah announced her sexuality.

Speaking to PinkNews, she said; “Leah’s the pancake-making queen, and I’m great at eating them, so we’re a good team in that respect," and said that she 'still hated' talking about coming out to her parents.

Last year Ruby started a spat wen she called British presenter Piers Morgan “sentient ham” while turning down the opportunity to appear on ITV’s breakfast show.

Morgan retaliated when told the chef had said she would “rather die” than appear next to him, tweeting: "Always hard when you’re snubbed by people who lost a cake-making show.”

More recently she quit her food column for The Guardian citing the “elitist, selfish, fatphobic food world”.

“Little announcement: I’ve quit my Guardian recipe column! The circles of food hell are heinous,” she wrote on Twitter in June this year.

“[Giles Coren] in the stinking depths, rich people slagging off convenience foods all around, professional fatphobes at every level and not a scruple in sight. I really tried, but I’m out.”