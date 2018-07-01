Blue star Simon Webbe 'bans mobile phones' from wedding to blogger Ayshen Kemal

Ban also goes for his stag do

The Blue singer is preparing to wed fashion blogger Ayshen Kemal in August and he is determined for the occasion to be as intimate and private as possible.

He said: "I've banned anyone from having a phone at my upcoming wedding.

Advertisement "I want it to be an intimate, private occasion, and the same goes for my stag do." The 'No Worries' hit maker also admitted he's not planning a wild celebration to mark his final days of single life and is planning a "classier" event instead. He explained in a guest column for Closer magazine: "At the age of 40,I have no desire to have some stripper gyrating in front of me.

"I want a much classier affair and I'm calling it the groom's party.

"It will consist of my brother, my boys - all of Blue - and my manager, and we'll all have a nice dinner together."

Ahead of his big day, Simon is doing all he can to be in the best shape possible and has taken inspiration from his bandmate Antony Costa.

He said: "My friend Antony Costa inspired me - he's lost over a stone and looks amazing.

"I'm exercising as much as possible in the run up to my wedding as I need to look my best.

"I'll do weights in the morning to burn fat, and even do a boxing session in the afternoon too."

Ayshen - a former member of girl group Fe-nix - revealed in February 2017 that Simon had popped the question on the final night of their holiday to Jamaica.

She wrote on Instagram: "So this happened on the last night of our holiday ...I said YES!!! I can't put into words how happy I am and how special @simonwebbe1 made me feel. It was the most magical, perfect fairytale proposal, I'm the luckiest girl in the world. I'm so excited for our new chapter and to spend the rest of my life with you baby I love you so much my soul mate, my best friend my FIANCÉ#isaidyes #proposal #engagement #love #myfiance (sic)."

Simon posted: "Away in Jamaica I had to get on one knee and hope to god she says and she did @ayshenk thank you #happyvalentines (sic)."