Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman at Lough Rynn Castle in Co Leitrim the day after their wedding Picture: PA

Celebrity Weddings

BOD and Amy Huberman celebrate wedding anniversary in typical BOD and Amy style

Cool-as-a-cucumber couple enjoy laid back dinner and drinks in Dublin restaurant to celebrate eight years of marriage

It's eight years since Amy and Brian said 'I do', and the laid back couple are still as sweet as ever.

Former Irish rugby star Brian marked the occasion of their eight year anniversary with an altogether lovely video of wife Amy on Instagram, informing followers he was spending a "Lovely evening celebrating 8 years [married] to this beauty!"

The couple enjoyed an evening meal in popular Spanish tapas spot Las tapas de Lola in Dublin's city centre, with Brian sharing a Boomerang video of Amy leaning over for a quick 'cheers' of their iced beverages.

Stylish Amy donned a chic black shirt and black jeans for the evening's relaxed celebrations accessorising with a pair of colourful statement earrings and her sunnies popped on her head.

BOD and Amy were inundated with messages of congratulations, with followers commenting on the celebrity couple's sweet nature.

"That's beautiful.. you're a special couple.. happy anniversary," said one fan and "what a great couple" commented another, while one eager follower asked if they were already planning to walk down the aisle again to renew their vows as they celebrate ten years.

Lovely evening celebrating 8 years 💍 to this beauty!

A post shared by Brian O'Driscoll (@brianodriscoll) on

Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman on their wedding day
Amy and Brian on their wedding day in 2010
Amy Huberman wedding
