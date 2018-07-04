BOD and Amy Huberman celebrate wedding anniversary in typical BOD and Amy style

It's eight years since Amy and Brian said 'I do', and the laid back couple are still as sweet as ever.

Cool-as-a-cucumber couple enjoy laid back dinner and drinks in Dublin restaurant to celebrate eight years of marriage

Former Irish rugby star Brian marked the occasion of their eight year anniversary with an altogether lovely video of wife Amy on Instagram, informing followers he was spending a "Lovely evening celebrating 8 years [married] to this beauty!"

The couple enjoyed an evening meal in popular Spanish tapas spot Las tapas de Lola in Dublin's city centre, with Brian sharing a Boomerang video of Amy leaning over for a quick 'cheers' of their iced beverages.