Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter tied the knot in Indonesian island wedding today

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter are officially man and wife after tying the knot today.

The pair, who met at a party in 2013, flew out to Indonesia for their vows, saying their I dos in the beautiful surroundings of island Nihi Sumba.

While Brody’s famous father Caitlyn Jenner, who was formally known as Bruce, missed the big day, Brody’s mother, songwriter Linda Thompson, and brother Brandon Jenner were there to support the former Hills star.

Advertisement The exotic wedding comes two years after Brody and Kaitlynn became engaged, with the question being popped at the same resort they married in. Leading up to the nuptials, 34-year-old Brody told People: “We’re just excited to celebrate spending the rest of our lives together. I can’t wait to marry Kaitlynn. “I’m looking forward to living the rest of my life with Kaitlynn. Hopefully not too much changes. But having the ring and the commitment, that’s really exciting.”

Of the long engagement, the new Mrs Jenner, 29, said she was glad they “took their time to get to get to know each other".

“We know for sure that we can work through things and that we want to be together,” she added.

Earlier this week, Brody revealed his half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner would not be at the wedding, as they had failed to respond to the invite.

Caitlyn, the former Olympian, who was known as Bruce until 2015, was not present at the wedding due to "work committments".

Caitlyn posed for photos at an amfAR event in Austria on Friday, when a Life Ball plane flew through the European country to raise money for the organisation’s research into finding a cure for AIDS.

A source told People.com that the 68-year-old "has work commitments that have been set up for months and couldn’t be changed in the end". TMZ reported that Brody was devastated his father was skipping out on his big day.

According to People, Caitlyn is instead throwing the newlyweds a huge party for when they return to Los Angeles.

Brody, 34, proposed to 29-year-old model Kaitlynn in May 2016, after two years of dating.

“I couldn’t be more in love with this woman and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” the DJ said at the time.

Caitlyn has been involved in the couple’s wedding festivities in the build-up to the big day, and celebrated her future daughter-in-law when she attended her bridal shower at the Santa Anita Park racetrack in Los Angeles back in April.

“Went to my first bridal shower,” she captioned a photo of her and Kaitlynn on Instagram. “I had so much fun! PS so much better than Bachelor parties!”

Kaitlynn sweetly replied: “I’m so happy you were there!!! It meant a lot to me!!”

Brody previously revealed his sisters Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20, also won’t make it to the wedding, as they haven't even responded to their invitation.

“My two little sisters, we never even heard from them,” Brody told People. “They never even RSVP’d, I don’t think. We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back.

“Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”