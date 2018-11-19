Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet throwback photo to mark 18th wedding anniversary with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta Jones shared a romantic photo of her and husband Michael Douglas to mark the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary.

The black and white picture posted on Instagram shows Zeta-Jones smiling as the actor leans in and appears to whisper in her ear.

The actress, 49, captioned the post with heart emojis, writing simply: “18 years.”

Advertisement The star couple tied the knot at the Plaza in New York in 2000. For their 17th anniversary last year, the 'Mask of Zorro' star also took to Instagram to post a sweet message where she admitted that she never thought their life would be as good as it is right now. Alongside a picture of the pair on their wedding day, Catherine wrote: "17 years ago today, I said ‘I do’ to my best friend and father of our two and a half month old son. Thought it could never get better than that day, but it did. Happy anniversary darling, Michael. With you, in my life, and Dylan and Carys, every day could be a twelve hour fantastic party at the Plaza in New York. Love you. #love #lovestrong (sic)"

Catherine has said before that the key to the couple's long and successful marriage is that they listen to one another.

The 48-year-old actress - who has Dylan, 17, and Carys, 14, with Michael - added: "I'm very blessed. I have a husband who listens to me and I'm a wife who listens to him.

"That's why - although every marriage goes through its ups and downs, its times of adversity - we've come to a place where we couldn't be better. I have a very healthy husband, a very healthy mother and two vivacious, healthy children. I think after that, everything just falls into place."