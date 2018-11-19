All Sections

Actor Michael Douglas and his wife actress Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Celebrity Weddings

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet throwback photo to mark 18th wedding anniversary with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta Jones shared a romantic photo of her and husband Michael Douglas to mark the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary.

The black and white picture posted on Instagram shows Zeta-Jones smiling as the actor leans in and appears to whisper in her ear.

The actress, 49, captioned the post with heart emojis, writing simply: “18 years.”

Advertisement

The star couple tied the knot at the Plaza in New York in 2000.

For their 17th anniversary last year, the 'Mask of Zorro' star also took to Instagram to post a sweet message where she admitted that she never thought their life would be as good as it is right now.

Alongside a picture of the pair on their wedding day, Catherine wrote: "17 years ago today, I said ‘I do’ to my best friend and father of our two and a half month old son. Thought it could never get better than that day, but it did. Happy anniversary darling, Michael. With you, in my life, and Dylan and Carys, every day could be a twelve hour fantastic party at the Plaza in New York. Love you. #love #lovestrong (sic)"

Catherine has said before that the key to the couple's long and successful marriage is that they listen to one another.

View this post on Instagram

18 years.💕

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on

The 48-year-old actress - who has Dylan, 17, and Carys, 14, with Michael - added: "I'm very blessed. I have a husband who listens to me and I'm a wife who listens to him.

"That's why - although every marriage goes through its ups and downs, its times of adversity - we've come to a place where we couldn't be better. I have a very healthy husband, a very healthy mother and two vivacious, healthy children. I think after that, everything just falls into place."

Actor Michael Douglas and his wife actress Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Actor Michael Douglas and his wife actress Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Catherine Zeta Jones wished husband Michael Douglas a happy birthday by sharing a homemade video (Ian West/PA)
Catherine Zeta Jones wished husband Michael Douglas a happy birthday by sharing a homemade video (Ian West/PA)
View Gallery 13 photos
Actor Michael Douglas, left, and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones attend a ceremony honoring Douglas with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Actor Michael Douglas, left, and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones attend a ceremony honoring Douglas with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta Jones, son Dylan and daughter Carys (Ian West/PA Wire)
Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta Jones, son Dylan and daughter Carys (Ian West/PA Wire)
Michael Douglas with wife Catherine Zeta Jones, son Dylan and daughter Carys (Ian West/PA)
Michael Douglas with wife Catherine Zeta Jones, son Dylan and daughter Carys (Ian West/PA)
Walpole British Luxury Awards 2017
Walpole British Luxury Awards 2017
Actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones arrive on the red carpet for the 68th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California January 16, 2011. AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
Actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones arrive on the red carpet for the 68th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California January 16, 2011. AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
Actors Catherine Zeta-Jones (L) and Michael Douglas attend the 2014 AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Jane Fonda at the Dolby Theatre on June 5, 2014 in Hollywood, California.
Actors Catherine Zeta-Jones (L) and Michael Douglas attend the 2014 AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Jane Fonda at the Dolby Theatre on June 5, 2014 in Hollywood, California.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend AARP's 15th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 8, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend AARP's 15th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 8, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
Michael Douglas, pictured with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, said the accusation is a ‘complete lie’. Photo: AP
Michael Douglas, pictured with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, said the accusation is a ‘complete lie’. Photo: AP
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Find your perfect venue