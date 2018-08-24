Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter celebrate wedding anniversary in awkwardly romantic style

Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter are celebrating six years of wedded bliss, and have marked the occasion in true O'Dowd-Porter style.

The pair, who are known for their sweet, down-to-earth relationship and social media mockery met at mutual pal Nick Frost's birthday in 2009 and tied the knot four years later.

"This is us last week, reenacting the moment he proposed," Dawn captioned a photo of Chris down on one knee holding her hands.

Speaking of how he met his wife, Chris said he had quite the job of getting her attention: "I friend-requested her on Facebook, and she turned it down three times, which felt like unnecessary. My Facebook picture is of a very old Floridian woman and I think I had a fake name also.

"She was throwing this party and hadn’t been in town that long. She was worried nobody was going to turn up so on the day of the party she said, ‘Hey, how’s it going? Why don’t you come to the party?’ and then love blossomed."

The couple have two children together - Art (three) and Valentine (one).