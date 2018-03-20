Courteney Cox and fianceé Johnny McDaid 'to wed in Ireland this June'

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have chosen to tie the knot in Ireland, according to reports.

Source says the couple will tie the knot in Snow Patrol star Johnny's local church

While the couple were previously believed to be holding a low-key wedding in the bride's home in Malibu, it is now believed that they will instead opt for a traditional ceremony near the groom's childhood home in Derry.

“They’ve decided to have a small ceremony in Ireland at the local church near to Johnny’s childhood home," an insider told Britain's Closer magazine, according to reports, "followed by a big party back in LA at Courteney’s Malibu home on the beach.”

Advertisement “They’ve set the date for the Irish part on June 15 - which will be Court’s 54th birthday – and then they’ll celebrate in LA the following month on Johnny’s 42nd birthday.” After getting engaged in 2014 the couple split for a brief period, however they have now reportedly pinned down a date to tie the knot. Courteney (53) is expected to have her daughter Coco (13) as a bridesmaid on the day.

Courteney and Jonny were introduced by mutual pal Ed Sheeran.

The recently stepped out in Dublin together when Johnny received an award for his Outstanding Contribution to Songwriting, which was given by the Irish Music Rights Organisation at The Gibson Hotel.

He received the award with Dublin singer songwriter Ruth-Anne Cunningham, who was celebrated for her contributions to the international songwriting industry.