Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have reportedly finally set wedding date

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have reportedly set a date for their wedding this year.

The couple got engaged in 2014 after a year of dating, but split for a time in 2015. However, it looks like they may finally have pinned down a date.

“They want to do it at Courteney’s house in Malibu in late July,” an insider told Britain’s Heat magazine. “It’ll be a low-key, romantic ceremony at sunset, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.”

Their split was reportedly down to differing desires on where to live, with Courteney settled in Malibu with daughter Coco, and Johnny favouring Northern Ireland. However, last week they reportedly visited a new gated complex in Derry with a view to purchasing a property for an Irish base. The Snow Patrol musician (41) splits his time between Derry, London and Los Angeles, where Cox has a $30m home in Malibu and her 13-year-old daughter Coco lives.

According to the Sunday World, the couple visited the site of the Coralmount development on Limavady Road, a development with six new luxury properties, starting at €740,000.

Courteney has 13-year-old daughter Coco from her marriage to actor David Arquette, and it’s expected the teen will be one of her mum’s bridesmaids, alongside Jennifer Aniston, who recently split from her husband Justin Theroux.

Cox and McDaid were in Dublin last week to accept an award for his Outstanding Contribution to Songwriting, which was awarded by the Irish Music Rights Organisation at the gibson hotel. The properties are so in-demand that other previews will only be available on an invitation basis.

Sources close to the couple say a permanent move here is off the cards, but since their brief split in 2016, both are willing to compromise where possible in order for their relationship to continue to thrive.

