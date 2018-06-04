Courteney Cox has reportedly hired these three designers to create her four wedding gowns

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly preparing to be the maid of honour at best friend Courteney Cox's wedding.

The Friends star and her Snow Patrol rocker boyfriend Johnny McDaid's wedding is back on after they split in 2016 and called off their engagement, and now Jennifer is been helping her pal plan her big day, according to British newspaper the Daily Mirror.

"Courteney and Jennifer are thick as thieves and they have got even closer in recent months. Courteney wouldn’t want to walk down the aisle without Jennifer by her side. They have a very strong friendship," the source explained.

Advertisement The women have been close friends since they starred on Friends and Courteney served as Jennifer's maid of honour at her nuptials to Justin Theroux in 2015. The couple split earlier this year and are currently estranged. The 53-year-old is reportedly set to wed Johnny, 41, at his home in Derry, Northern Ireland, in a stylish yet simple ceremony in front of a handful of family and friends.

The couple will then travel to Malibu, California, to celebrate at a star-studded beachside ceremony.

Ed Sheeran, who introduced Courteney and Johnny, is expected to perform at both ceremonies, according to insiders.

The Cougar Town star, who is mother to 13-year-old daughter Coco from her marriage to actor David Arquette, is reportedly ordering four outfits for her two wedding days, according to the Daily Mirror.

British designer Jenny Packham, a favourite of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is reportedly designing two of the gowns, while Vera Wang and Zuhair Murad are also creating designs for Courteney's bridal look.