Ed Sheeran sparks rumours he's already married after fans notice a new gold band on his ring finger

He managed to keep the news of his engagement under wraps for a few weeks, so seeing singer Ed Sheeran with a wedding band on his ring finger is obviously going to get the rumour mill going.

The Grammy winner was spotted by eagle eyed fans wearing a thick gold band on his left hand, which has led to speculation that he has already tied the knot with fiancé Cherry Seaborn.

The couple got engaged over the festive season, but announced the news in late January with an Instagram photo.

Advertisement Ed shared a sweet Polaroid photo of him embracing his partner and revealed their happy news in the caption. "Got myself a fiance just before new year. We are very happy and in love," he wrote, adding: And our cats are chuffed as well xx." Read more: 'She's the coolest' - Taylor Swift gushes over Ed Sheeran's fiancé as he reveals she had a hand in their first date

The Perfect singer was playing the War Child BRITs week at London's O2 when fans noticed the shiny band on his ring finger, sparking rumours that he and Cherry had wed in a secret ceremony in recent days.

Ed, 26, and Cherry's relationship blossomed in 2016 when the singer took time away from the spotlight to recuperate after years of touring.

The star recently confirmed that he will play Dublin on May 19th, despite rumours that he was asked to sing at the upcoming British royal wedding.

He has not commented on rumours that he has already tied the knot.