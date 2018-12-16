Eddie Jordan's son Zak weds college sweetheart in quirky fashion in Waterford museum
Zak Jordan, the son of Formula One mogul Eddie, is officially a married man.
The 31-year-old wed Grainne Gallagher - whom he has been dating since their days at UCD - last Friday in her native Waterford.
Instead of the Swiss Alps or the south of France, the couple opted for an understated ceremony at the city's Medieval Museum. The bride chose a cream dress with mermaid tail, wrapping up in a fur coat and a pair of cream boots; while Zack went for a classic three-piece grey suit.
Advertisement
The happy couple shared pictures of the big day, sipping pints of Guinness outside Jordan's pub, on social media, according to the Mail on Sunday.
His family, including siblings Zoe, Miki and Kyle, were all in attendance. Zak previously worked as a model with Assets. He popped the question on New Year's Eve on holiday in Cape Town.
Eddie Jordan, from Dublin, is worth an estimated €450m.