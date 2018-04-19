All Sections

Emily Ratajkowski attends #REVOLVEfestival Day 1 on April 14, 2018 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Emily Ratajkowski says she didn't wear white for her wedding because she's not a 'pure' woman

Model opted for a mustard suit from high street store Zara for her wedding day, which she believes expressed her "experienced character"

Emily Ratajkowski has said she chose not to wear white for her wedding day as she doesn't consider herself 'pure'.

The 26-year-old model-and-actress tied the knot to producer Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year in a surprise ceremony and opted for a mustard yellow co-coordinating trouser suit - from high street store Zara - to wear to her nuptials at New York's City Hall.

Emily went down an unconventional route for her nuptials because she wanted to express her individual "experienced character".

She told Vanity Fair: "I never loved the idea of wearing white for a wedding because I'm not a pure woman. I'm a woman with a lot of character and experience and life. I also just loved the idea of a suit, especially at City Hall because it's like you're taking care of business. I really wanted to wear red actually, initially ... and then I just loved mustard yellow and just knew it was the one."

And the Instagram sensation says it was fun to have her friends join her in wearing a suit because it enabled her to go under the radar and enjoy a few hours of bliss before she decided to break the news to the public.

Emily - who has 17.3 million followers on the photo sharing social media site - said: "It all felt very 'heist movie', because all of my girlfriends were in suits, too, and I wasn't wearing white, so I kept passing the bouquet of flowers to them, like, 'Decoy, decoy!' "

Emily Ratajkowski on her wedding day
When her publicist rang to tell her that the news of her nuptials was about to break, she decided to take it into her own hands and post a picture of herself and her new husband to her Instagram account before telling her parents about their spontaneous wedding.

She said: "At the time I was like, 'But I was wearing a hat?!' My publicist was like, 'First of all, it's public record.' I did not expect everyone to find out, which I realise now is obviously very stupid. I'm living in an alternative universe. I had to FaceTime to my parents [and by then] I had several glasses of champagne. I was like, 'Here we go!'"

