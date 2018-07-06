Emma Willis and husband Matt mark wedding anniversary with very contrasting messages

TV presenter Emma Willis and her husband Matt are celebrating a decade of wedded bliss - and marking the occasion in very contrasting ways!

The couple, who are known for their down-to-earth manner, have taken to Instagram to share their sentimental - and hilarious - messages about each other with fans.

Busted member Matt took the sentimental route for his sweet statement, calling Big Brother presenter Emma "the most amazing wife and mother" and admitted he's not sure how he managed to "hang on to her" for ten years.

"10 glorious years of annoying the s*** out of him," she wrote, "thank you @mattjwillis for always being my partner in crime. Love you babe."

"That's what I call a relationship" one fan joked under Emma's snap, while many more tagged in their own partners comparing their relationship to the fun pair.

Emma and Matt met in 2004 while she was working in MTV. They tied the knot in 2008 - Emma was 32 and Matt was 25 at the time.

Emma wore a wedding dress by Phillipa Lepley and guests included Holly Willoughby, Ant McPartlin and Sugababes' Heidi Range.