'Fair City' star Aoibheann 'looks breathtaking' as she weds Meath football hero

Former 'Fair City' actress Aoibheann McCaul tied the knot at the weekend to former Meath GAA star Brian Farrell.

The couple exchanged vows amid the picturesque surroundings of the Virginia Park Lodge private estate in Co Cavan.

The pair had a spiritualist ceremony on the day, while actress Catherine Byrne, who played Aoibheann's mother on 'Fair City', delivered a reading.

Advertisement The bride wore a bespoke gown by Irish designer Dawn Fitzgerald, with one guest at the ceremony saying she looked "absolutely breathtaking". Enlisting the help of designer Dawn was an easy choice for Aoibheann, as she has previously worn many of her creations at red-carpet events. Her three sisters, Cliodhna, Sinead and Almha, served as bridesmaids and all wore dresses by Ted Baker.

After the ceremony, the wedding party and guests sat down to a meal prepared by Michelin-starred chef Richard Corrigan.

Guests were kept entertained throughout the night, with Aoibheann and Brian organising two bands and a DJ to play into the early hours of the morning.

Brian, who won a Leinster Senior Football Championship medal with Meath in 2010, popped the question to Aoibheann last year after more than five years of dating.

Rather than the traditional down-on-one-knee approach, the footballer got creative.

He surprised his other half with a custom-made jigsaw featuring several photos of them throughout their relationship, with 'Will you marry me?' written across the bottom.

Aoibheann went for a fun-filled hen party, taking her nearest and dearest to the Baysports watersports centre in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

She was joined for the bridal party by several family members and friends, including her former 'Fair City' co-star Aoibhín Garrihy.

Aoibheann previously admitted she did not think tying the knot would change her relationship with Brian.

"I'm not that kind of person. It's a big party. It won't be at all different," she said.

The Dublin woman added that she was "totally shocked" when Brian, who is financial controller at a hotel chain, popped the question.

Aoibheann is best known for her role as Caoimhe Dillon on the RTÉ soap.

The character is currently written out of the series, supposedly training to be a doctor in Munich.

Aoibheann admitted she's not sure whether she will be back on the series again.

"The whole point is to move on. I'm very much used to moving from gig to gig," she said.