Fifteen years on, Georgina Ahern's wedding dress has stood the test of time

Former Westlife star Nicky Byrne and Georgina Ahern are celebrating 15 years of wedded bliss - and their throwback photo shared with fans to mark the occasion shows that the then 24-year-old knew a thing or two about timeless bridal style.

A throwback photo celebrating the couple's 15 year anniversary shows the bride's classic wedding look is as fresh today as it was in 2003

Marking a decade and a half since their big day, radio presenter and former boyband member Nicky shared a grainy black and white photo of the happy couple on their big day back in 2003 - the bride looking chic in a simple strapless gown and the groom a little more jazzy in a white satin morning suit and white leather shoes.

And Georgina's understated, figure-flattering dress has surely stood the test of time.

Advertisement While not many photos of the French nuptials exist online - thanks to a six figure deal with Hello! magazine - a quick Google image investigation does reveal the gúna in all its glory. The simple, streamlined silhouette is perfection on the beaming bride - a soft sweetheart neckline ideal for her petite frame and the strapless style perfected with precision boning which looks to be expertly fitted to her body shape. A pretty puddle train adds some glamour to the look, while the asymmetrical top-to-toe beading gives the dress some 2003 sparkle, while still maintaining the gown's overall subtle elegance.

Georgina's gorgeous gown for the couple's French nuptials was by Limerick designer Synan O'Mahony, who also dressed the maid of honour - Georgina's sister Cecelia - and her four bridesmaids.

Synan has designed gowns for some of Ireland's most fashionable ladies and notable events. He is the creator of 15 years worth of costumes for Irish group Celtic Women, and has fashioned gorgeous gowns for the likes of presenter Kathryn Thomas and actor Amy Huberman.

Synan's form-fitting gowns are a staple in Dublin's Design Centre in Powerscourt Townhouse, and in recent years he has been flexing his bridal design muscles further with glorious bespoke designs such as a dramatic gold sequin gúna featuring his signature impeccable tailoring.

But back to the happy couple.

Nicky and Georgina tied the knot at the Chateau d'Esclimont 60 kilometres south of Paris in August 2003, and reportedly paid €850,000 in a deal with Hello! magazine. The groom and groomsmen were dressed by Tyrell Brennan.

The childhood sweethearts exchanged vows in the Church of St Peter and St Paul in the pretty village of Gallardon, where guests included Ronan Keating and his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly, Girls Aloud members Nadine Coyle and Kimberly Walsh, Popstars judge Niki Chapman and of course, father-of-the-bride and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

For the ceremony, former Boyzone member Ronan sang I Love the Way You Love Me while Cathy Vard sang the Ave Maria. Nadine Coyle did a version of Sting's Field of Gold and Because You Love Me by Celine Dion. The bride, escorted by her dad, walked up the aisle to the Bridal March.