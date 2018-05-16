Footballer Cesc Fabregas weds long term love at same lavish venue Meghan Markle will spend the night before royal wedding

Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has tied the knot with long time love Daniella Semaan - in the very same venue royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle will be staying ahead of her big day this Saturday.

Chelsea star wed fiancé Daniella Semaan at Cliveden House - where British royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle will be staying the night before her big day

The footballer exchanged vows with the mother of their three children Daniella, whom he described as the "woman of my dreams".

Bride Daniella took to Instagram to share some of the stunning shots of their big day, which took place at the elegant Cliveden House in Berkshire.

Advertisement One magical day 🙏 A post shared by Daniella Semaan (@daniellasemaan) on May 15, 2018 at 7:03am PDT It's been a big week for the five star Cliveden House, which is rumoured to be the same country house bride-to-be Meghan Markle will stay the night before she ties the knot with Britain's Prince Harry in front of millions. The historic Italianate mansion has royal connections and was once the home of Prince Frederick of Wales. It is understood Meghan will spend her last night as a single lady there with her mother Doria ahead of the big day on Saturday. "The man I adore" Former Arsenal player Febergas cut a stylish figure in his wedding photos wearing a chic black tux with white shirt, while the bride donned a stunning v-neck lace gown by Rosa Clara featuring sheer sleeves embellished with crystals and pearls.

One look says a thousand words 💞 A post shared by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on May 15, 2018 at 11:02am PDT

"Just married to this handsome man that I adore," 42-year-old Lebanese Semaan captioned a photo on Instagram.

The happy couple live together with their three young children in London.