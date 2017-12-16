Game of thrones: royal wedding date clashes with FA Cup final

The date has been set and the venue booked; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Kensington Palace confirmed the date - which coincides with one of the UK's biggest sporting events, the FA Cup final.

While most British royal weddings are on weekdays, this one will take place on a Saturday.

Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and other royals are expected to attend the wedding, along with Meghan's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland. The prince and Meghan announced their engagement last month after an 18-month romance. They met through a mutual friend in 2016, bonded during a camping holiday in Botswana and managed to keep their relationship secret from the media for several months. In a joint interview last month, Meghan said Harry proposed over a roast-chicken dinner at home. He gave her a ring set with two diamonds that belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana.

The wedding venue holds a central place in the history of the royal family.

Windsor Castle, west of London, is one of Queen Elizabeth II's main residences.

Within the 15th-century St George's Chapel are the tombs of 10 sovereigns, including Henry VIII and his third wife Jane Seymour, and Charles I.

When the engagement was announced, the palace said the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan will "reflect their characters and personalities" and be a moment of "fun and joy".

Earlier this week, it emerged that Meghan would be spending Christmas with the royal family.