GBBO star Nadiya Hussain re-marries husband - 14 years after their arranged marriage

'The Great British Bake Off' winner Nadiya Hussain and her husband have tied the knot again, 14 years after their arranged marriage.

Couple tied the knot again with a 'no frills' wedding

The 33-year-old chef - who has two sons Musa, 12, Duwad, 11, and daughter Maryam, 8, - has remarried her partner Abdal, and says she would do it "all over again".

Nadiya took to Instagram to share pictures of a double finger ring on her hand, and their wedding cake, which was covered in mini cup cakes and macarons.

Advertisement Alongside the photos, she wrote: "Nothing fancy just love. "No frills. Just us. We did it again. I do. I always will. I would do it all over again #married #secondtime. (sic)" Abdal replied: "You can't run away from me now. I love you to infinity and beyond Xxx. (sic)"

Nadiya had only met Abdal once when she married him aged 19 in a nuptials arranged by their parents in a traditional Islamic ceremony in Bangladesh.

Last year, the 'Bake Off' winner said: "I didn't know my husband, and then we had two children, and then I fell in love with him."

Earlier this year, she revealed the couple's secret to a happy relationship, admitting she and Abdal refuse to argue.

She previously said: "We disagree on things.

"We're two very different people, we're really different - but we just don't argue.

"I want to argue sometimes, but he just doesn't he just walks."

Nadiya rose to fame after winning the sixth series of 'The Great British Bake Off' in 2015.

Since triumphing on the programme, she has hosted a number of her own food shows, released several books and was commissioned to bake a cake for the Queen's 90th birthday.