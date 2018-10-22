GoT star Thor Bjornsson ties the knot with fiancé Kelsey Henson - and their official wedding photo is perfect

Game of Thrones star and World's Strongest Man has married his petite partner

The Game of Thrones actor - who plays Gregor ' The Mountain' Clegane in the HBO fantasy series - confirmed he had wed his significant other Kelsey Henson on Saturday, and said the pair can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together.

The 29-year-old actor - who is 6ft 9ins - wrote on Instagram: "It is with great pleasure that I now get to call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife!

Advertisement I get to hold this beautiful woman through thick and thin for the rest of our lives! I’m so excited for all of the future adventures we will tackle side by side. @kelc33 #justmarried (sic)" Kelsey - who is 5ft 2ins - wrote: "Looking forward to pulling this big guy around for the rest of my life. @thorbjornsson I love you now and forever and promise to stand by your side through all that life throws at us. I love you baby! (sic)"

Professional strongman Thor - who became the World's Strongest Man in July - shared a picture of himself effortlessly holding his 28-year-old bride in his arms in a picturesque setting on their big day.

Kelsey posted a photo of the pair holding hands with one another while dressed to impress in their wedding outfits, a bridal gown and suit respectively.

Thor - whose real name is Hafþór Björnsson - shot to fame in 2014 when he made his 'Game of Thrones' debut, and he is the first person to have won the Arnold Strongman Classic, Europe's Strongest Man and World's Strongest Man in the same year.

He previously played basketball professionally in his native Iceland, but his career was cut short due to an ankle injury and he went on to become a pro strongman.