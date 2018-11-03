All Sections

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared the first picture from her wedding with television producer Brad Falchuk (Ian West/PA)

Celebrity Weddings

Gwyneth Paltrow shares first snap from her wedding with producer Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared the first picture from her wedding with television producer Brad Falchuk.

The US actress tied the knot with the Glee co-creator in September in front of celebrity guests including Robert Downey Jr, Steven Spielberg and Cameron Diaz.

On Friday, Paltrow, 46, posted a picture from the big day to Instagram. It shows the newlyweds walking hand-in-hand down the aisle at the ceremony held at Paltrow's home in New York.

Friends and family threw flower petals in the direction of the beaming couple while Apple Martin, Paltrow's 14-year-old daughter with former partner Chris Martin, can be seen in the background.

Paltrow captioned the image: "Took me a minute to get it together, but at long last, for those who have requested, a little look inside the best day of our lives. #thefaltrows."

Paltrow shared more pictures and further details of the September 29 wedding on her lifestyle website, Goop.

She used the cover of Goop Magazine to announce her engagement in January, after dating 47-year-old Falchuk for three years.

Paltrow wore a custom lace Valentino Couture gown for the occasion while the men wore Tom Ford suits.

Chefs Francis Mallmann and Mario Carbone cooked dinner for the celebrity guests while Paltrow turned to her close friend Stella McCartney for her reception outfit, a white jumpsuit with a cape.

Photo via Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram | Photo by Maya Meyers photography
Photo via Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram | Photo by Maya Meyers photography
Gwyneth Paltrow attending the launch of the new ladies' automatic collection of Frederique Constant Geneve watches at the Design Museum in London.
Gwyneth Paltrow attending the launch of the new ladies’ automatic collection of Frederique Constant Geneve watches at the Design Museum in London.
View Gallery 12 photos
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrives for the World Premiere of the film 'Avengers: Infinity War' in Hollywood, California on April 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWNFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrives for the World Premiere of the film 'Avengers: Infinity War' in Hollywood, California on April 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWNFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow attends 2018 Girlboss Rally at Magic Box on April 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Girlboss)
Gwyneth Paltrow attends 2018 Girlboss Rally at Magic Box on April 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Girlboss)
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at The Curran Theater to see Head Over Heels on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in San Francisco. Head Over Heels is the new musical comedy featuring the iconic songs of The Go-Go's.(Photo by Peter Barreras/Invision/AP)
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at The Curran Theater to see Head Over Heels on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in San Francisco. Head Over Heels is the new musical comedy featuring the iconic songs of The Go-Go's.(Photo by Peter Barreras/Invision/AP)
Just imagine: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk plus 400 of their closest friends.
Just imagine: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk plus 400 of their closest friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, wearing Gucci, attends the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Robert Irwin and Kathryn Bigelow presented by Gucci at LACMA on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, wearing Gucci, attends the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Robert Irwin and Kathryn Bigelow presented by Gucci at LACMA on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for LACMA)
Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
We like Gwyneth Paltrow's mix of striped black trousers, navy high-neck blouse and red heels. Photo: Getty Images
We like Gwyneth Paltrow’s mix of striped black trousers, navy high-neck blouse and red heels. Photo: Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow on stage at the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow on stage at the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

