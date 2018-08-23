Harry Potter's Padma Patil is joined by Potter cast mates as she ties the knot in 'magical' wedding
Actress Afshan Azad was joined by Potter pals as she said 'I do' in 'epic' wedding
Those Potter kids are well and truly grown up aren't they?!
With Neville Longbottom (actor Matthew Lewis) having tied the knot in a dreamy wedding earlier this summer, it seems like THE event that the magical castmates will be having their reunions for the foreseeable will be at each other's nuptials.
Afshan Azad, 29, who played Padma Patil for five of the Harry Potter movies, is the latest of the group from the movie franchise to walk down the aisle after she tied the knot with fiancé Nabil Kazi in a magical wedding in Birmingham's Symphony Hall.
The bride was joined by fellow actors Bonny Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, and Katie Leung, who appeared as Cho Chang.
The pals shared some stunning shots of the big day on Instagram, with Bonnie captioning a photo of the three Potter pals: "Over the moon to have been there with you today Afshan. We love you so much!
"Congratulations to you and Nabil, wishing you so much joy in your married life together."
The happy couple enjoyed two outfit changes on the day, and posed in deep red and gold traditional dress on front of a beautiful backdrop of hanging flowers.
"...the most epic night. My handsome husband and beautiful in-laws went above and beyond and blew me away with the most magical Walima party, it was absolutely breathtaking," the bride wrote on Instagram.
Afshan and Nabil's wedding was the first ever to take place in the Symphony Hall.
The bride called the day "my very own royal wedding."
Congrats!