'He tried to do A Rainy Night in Soho but Shane stopped him!' - Victoria Mary Clarke reveals details about wedding to Shane MacGowan

Victoria Mary Clarke has revealed how Hollywood star Johnny Depp attempted to sing a Pogues' hit at her wedding to frontman Shane MacGowan, but the groom put a stop to it.

Shane and Victoria tied the knot yesterday in an intimate ceremony in Copenhagen City Hall, where they were joined by a host of friends and family including Pirates of the Caribbean actor Depp.

"Johnny tried to sing A Rainy Night in Soho but Shane stopped him," a hoarse Victoria told Ryan Tubridy on RTE Radio, "He said 'stop I don't want to hear it!', so he did Astral Weeks which was actually gorgeous."

Advertisement Depp was joined by Dublin band The Coronas who performed a plethora of hits on the day the bride described as 'absolutely beautiful'. "It was so beautiful," she said of the city wedding, "I couldn't have imagined it being more beautiful." "It was in the city hall which is one of those enormous buildings like a medieval gothic palace. So was quite an interesting location."

Victoria described their registrar as 'very nice' saying: "She said 'make sure you always laugh together and have a sense of humour' and stuff like that, which I couldn't imagine a priest saying."

The couple chose Copenhagen over Ireland as they are quite taken with the city.

"I've always liked it there - especially the Tivoli gardens - it's just really pretty especially in winter," said the bride.

Laughing about her rusty vocal chords, the bride revealed that she found it difficult to speak on the day, and had to forgo a speech in lieu of a wedding dance instead.

"I honestly couldn't even speak - yesterday I couldn't talk at all!

"I couldn't do a speech. I had to do a dance instead of a speech."

Asked was her groom being very romantic on the day Victoria simply said 'no,' before adding "he was just his usual self - he hasn't changed at all since being married."

The couple were clearly overwhelmed with the interest in the wedding, and thanked everyone who sent their congratulations and best wishes for the day.