All Sections

Meghan Trainor

Celebrity Weddings

Here's why singer Meghan Trainor wants a winter wedding

It has nothing to do with the festive photo album

Singer Meghan Trainor has set her sights on walking down the aisle in a backyard wedding over the Christmas holidays.

The Dear Future Husband hitmaker isn't keen on the idea of a summer ceremony with her actor fiance Daryl Sabara, lamenting it would be "too hot" if the event took place outdoors.

"I'm thinking Christmas (for the wedding)," the 24-year-old tells ET Online. "(I want it to be) nice and cold, so that when we dance and get sweaty we can, like, cool off, you know?"

Advertisement

Meghan, whose birthday falls on 22 December, plans to host the wedding at her home, where she recently shot the sultry cover image for her upcoming third album, Treat Myself.

"We did a photoshoot in my backyard and it was my idea to be like, 'Let's go in the pool,'" she shares. "Shouldn't have done that! It was freezing.

"But I felt really sexy and powerful, and there was a lot of discussion on which picture should be the cover and a lot of people had other decisions. But I stood my ground and was like, 'This is the hottest pic (sic) of me, probably forever of all time, so let's just keep it as-is."

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor attends the premiere of STX Films'
Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor attends the premiere of STX Films' "I Feel Pretty" at Westwood Village Theatre on April 17, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As Meghan gets to task planning her own wedding, she is excited about her pal Ariana Grande's surprise engagement to Pete Davidson, with the pair announcing its plans to get married earlier this month after just weeks of dating.

Meghan Trainor accepted fiancé Daryl's proposal
Meghan Trainor accepted fiancé Daryl's proposal

"I'm so happy for them," Meghan beams. "They're the cutest thing of all time!"

Find your perfect venue