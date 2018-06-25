Here's why singer Meghan Trainor wants a winter wedding

Singer Meghan Trainor has set her sights on walking down the aisle in a backyard wedding over the Christmas holidays.

It has nothing to do with the festive photo album

The Dear Future Husband hitmaker isn't keen on the idea of a summer ceremony with her actor fiance Daryl Sabara, lamenting it would be "too hot" if the event took place outdoors.

"I'm thinking Christmas (for the wedding)," the 24-year-old tells ET Online. "(I want it to be) nice and cold, so that when we dance and get sweaty we can, like, cool off, you know?"

Advertisement Meghan, whose birthday falls on 22 December, plans to host the wedding at her home, where she recently shot the sultry cover image for her upcoming third album, Treat Myself. "We did a photoshoot in my backyard and it was my idea to be like, 'Let's go in the pool,'" she shares. "Shouldn't have done that! It was freezing. "But I felt really sexy and powerful, and there was a lot of discussion on which picture should be the cover and a lot of people had other decisions. But I stood my ground and was like, 'This is the hottest pic (sic) of me, probably forever of all time, so let's just keep it as-is."

As Meghan gets to task planning her own wedding, she is excited about her pal Ariana Grande's surprise engagement to Pete Davidson, with the pair announcing its plans to get married earlier this month after just weeks of dating.

"I'm so happy for them," Meghan beams. "They're the cutest thing of all time!"