Hilary Swank ties the knot in secret wedding - complete with first 'tap' dance and silent disco

The 44-year-old actress secretly wed entrepreneur Philip Schneider at the Saint Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California, and the star admitted she was "overwhelmed with gratitude and thanks" to be marrying her significant other.

She told Vogue magazine: "It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it.

Advertisement "I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true." The couple married surrounded by 800-year-old trees in The Redwoods - and Hilary admitted the romantic setting was "stunning". She said: "We found exactly what we were looking for at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California. " "It’s a stunning private community surrounded by 20,000 acres of conservancy and an intimate redwood grove populated with trees that are over 800 years old."

Following the picturesque ceremony, the wedding party headed to a rustic barn for the reception, and guests ate spinach and kale salads followed by sustainable salmon, beef tenderloin with chimichurri sauce, and cauliflower steak with pesto sauce.

Guests chowed down on gluten-free and vegan cake for dessert, and they toasted the happy couple with Hilary's champagne of choice, Perrier-Jouët. The pair wowed their guests by performing a Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers-style tap dance to Moby hit 'In My Heart' as their first dance, and Hilary was just pleased to avoid stepping on Philip's toes.

She said: "I doubt we completely pulled off the modern-day version of Fred and Ginger, but we had fun, and our family and friends seemed to enjoy it.

"We prepared for it with the stellar and unparalleled Chloe Arnold and shocked ourselves and our guests by not stepping on each other’s toes."

Hilary's wedding and tap shoes were designed by her pal Christian Louboutin, and the nuptials featured an impromptu after-party when the disco became into a silent one in the early hours, as guests donned headphones to keep the bash going.

The 'Million Dollar Baby' star was previously married to actor Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2007.

See all the photos from the gorgeous wedding over on Vogue.com