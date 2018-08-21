'I can't imagine my life without Vogue' - Spencer Matthews opens up about married life and impending fatherhood

HERE is the first look at mother-to-be Vogue Williams on her wedding day as she married Spencer Matthews.

It was revealed last month the pair had tied the knot at a secret ceremony in Glen Affric in Scotland, the estate owned by Spencer’s family.

The RTE star (32) has given fans a glimpse of the ceremony, which she described as “the best day of my life”.

The couple adorn the front cover of the new issue of Hello! magazine, posing before an idyllic Scottish landscape. Vogue is wearing a white wedding dress designed by Irish-American Paul Costelloe while Spencer wore a three-piece blue suit.

The Howth woman was seven months pregnant at the time, with Mr Costelloe saying he completed her dress in just seven days.

“She was, as always, a joy to work with,” he said.

“The dress was completed in just seven days so as to accommodate her fast growing baby bump. It was a full team effort.

“She’s a beautiful woman, a credit to her generation and to Ireland. Spencer Matthews, you’re a lucky man.”

The magazine, which was present for the wedding, described it as “a simple and intimate outdoor ceremony”.

Several of Vogue’s family members were in attendance at the bash, with many taking a private jet to the estate in the days prior to the big wedding day.

Speaking to the publication, Spencer said the day had gone down a treat with their guests.

“It has gone down by many as the best wedding they’ve ever been to,” he said.

“I can’t imagine life without Vogue at this point. People say, what’s changed? What’s different?

“But it’s just part of growing up, meeting your soulmate and moving on with life.”

The couple’s first child, a boy, is due next month and they had their baby shower at Dublin’s House venue on Leeson Street.

They have played coy regarding which names are on their shortlist, but Spencer said they are planning more babies in the future.

“We would like to have at least three, in an ideal world,” he said.

“We do have an idea of names but Vogue has asked me to keep that to ourselves.

“You’ve got to do what she says. One of his middle names will be Michael after my late brother and one of his middle names will be Frederick after her late father,” he told ITV’s This Morning.

“I would like to be as involved with the child as possible.

“When I’m 45, he’ll be 15. I’m looking forward to doing a lot of active stuff with him.”

Vogue and Spencer met on the set of Channel 4 reality series The Jump. They began dating and moved into a f lat in west London last year.

Spencer popped the question at the start of this year at the Lyceum Theatre.