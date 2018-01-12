'I danced with Kylie Minogue. And then your dad put me in a car' - Matt Smith can't remember much about James Corden's wedding

James Corden has called Dr. Who's Matt Smith the 'star' of his wedding, although Matt seems to remember very little about it.

"I've got a scar on my chin where I fell up the stairs," The Crown star Matt revealed

The two English actors reminisced about James Corden's big day when Matt appeared as a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night, with Matt appearing a little uncomfortable talking about what sounded like a bit of a wild night at his pal's nuptials five years ago.

"Don't mention the wall!" The Crown star begged when James began talking about the big day, "Do you remember anything about that day?" James asked.

Advertisement "I've got a scar on my chin where I fell up the stairs," Matt laughed. "I fell in a fire —twice! It wasn't alight, thank God. I am a fire hazard. I danced with Kylie Minogue, which was glorious. And then your dad put me in a car." "I got in, and I closed the door, and I got around the side and ran back inside!" he added. "But what a wedding!"

Matt, who is dating Downton Abbey actress Lily James, has said he is eager to start a family soon. The 35-year-old is currently starring in Netflix series The Crown, alongside Claire Foy.