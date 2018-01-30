'I just wanted my daddy there' - Ruth Langsford reveals heartbreak of not having her father at wedding

The 'Loose Women' panellist said she would have done anything to have her dad Dennis see her tie the knot with her husband Eamonn Holmes in 2010 - two years before he sadly died following a lengthy battle with dementia - but realised it would have been "selfish" of her because he wasn't well enough to sit there and take in what was going on around him.

Speaking on the lunch time show yesterday, Ruth said: "I was, my dad was still alive but he couldn't talk but I had this crazy notion where I went: 'Oh but he could come?' And my sister went: 'Oh Ruth.' And she had to say to me that's not fair on him, or mum. I knew she was absolutely right but I was so desperate to have him there."

And, although she was so obsessed with getting her dad to the church, the 57-year-old presenter doesn't regret not having him there because she knew it wasn't right for him. She said: "No [I don't regret it], because it wasn't right for him. He wasn't well and I had to think of him. I was being selfish because I just wanted my daddy there." Although Ruth went ahead with her wedding - even though her dad couldn't attend - her fellow panelist Kelly Brook has admitted she has put off getting married because her father Kenneth Parsons - who died in 2007 - won't be around to give her away.

She explained: "I think it has put me off getting married. I think if I were to get married, there would be that element of thinking it wouldn't be the day that I would have imagined for myself so I would probably do it privately and just run off. But I don't know, I have to consider everyone but I think I would quite emotional on my wedding day."