'I'm quite happy to cull people' - Vogue Williams reveals ruthless measures for wedding guest list

Pregnant bride-to-be Vogue Williams has revealed that her fiancé Spencer Matthews planned to have 20 groomsmen in his wedding party, but says that she has no problems keeping her own guest list to a minimum.

Pregnant Vogue says she won't tie the knot until after the baby is born

The TV presenter admitted she has no problem being ruthless with her invites, while Spencer (28) was at one point, hoping to have a team of groomsmen to stand by him as he said his vows.

"I'm quite happy to cull people easily. I could get rid of lots of people on my list," said the bride-to-be, who is currently on holiday in Greece.

"Spencer on the other hand, wants to invite everyone."I think at one stage he wanted to have 20 groomsmen. I was like, you don't have to tell all your friends that they are groomsmen," she said. The former Fade Street star reckons it could be a few years before she walks down the aisle however, as she does not want to be pregnant while getting hitched. "We're not in any rush. We want to have the baby first obviously. I don't want to get married while I'm pregnant. We'll definitely do it," she said.

Vogue is currently soaking up the sun ahead of giving birth to her first child.

During a recent television appearance, Vogue appeared to accidentally let slip the gender of her baby when she referred to it as "he" and then put her face in her hands and laughed, while the audience erupted into applause.

The RTE host is teaming up with fellow presenter Mairead Ronan and rugby star Tommy Bowe for another series of Getaways this summer, before she welcomes her first child into the world.

Vogue's fiancé Spencer Matthews asked her to marry him earlier this year in London after the couple watched a performance of The Lion King in the West End.

Although Vogue still spends a lot of time in Dublin, the couple now live together in a flat in west London, which they purchased at the end of last year.