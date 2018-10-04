'I’m very much the marrying kind' - Gwyneth Paltrow on why she chose to tie the knot for the second time

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she didn’t think she’d marry again before meeting Brad Falchuck.

The 46-year-old actress - who was previously married to Chris Martin, with whom she has kids Apple, 14, and Moses, 12 - tied the knot with the television producer over the weekend, and has admitted that whilst she wasn’t sure if she wanted to marry again following her divorce from Coldplay frontman Chris, Brad made her realise some people are “worth making the commitment to”.

She said: “For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again. I have my kids - what’s the point?

Advertisement “I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to. I’m very much the marrying kind. I love being a wife. I love making a home.” Related: Comment: Why do older couples have smaller weddings? Because they have a better sense of what's important in life The ‘Iron Man’ actress says being married is just “the beginning”, as she claims she and Brad have now created a “third entity” by tying the knot which they need to “nourish and look after”.

She told the November issue of Marie Claire magazine: “I think that marriage is a really beautiful, noble and worthwhile institution, pursuit and endeavour. Because I don’t think you get married and that’s it - I think it’s the beginning. You create this third entity, this third being that you have to nourish and look after.”

Gwyneth and the ‘Glee’ creator married during an intimate but star-studded ceremony in The Hamptons on Saturday, with guests including Robert Downey Jr., Jerry Seinfeld, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, and director Steven Spielberg, who served as the unofficial videographer.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow shares photo of elegant wedding rings after officially tying the knot with Brad Falchuk

Recently, a source described the wedding as an "incredibly romantic" occasion.

They said: "Gwyneth has wanted this for a very long time, you could tell this meant the world to her.

"The atmosphere was incredibly romantic. The flowers were beautifully arranged on the tables with crystal wine glasses and candles. It was a very Hamptons, outdoorsy feel. The weather was glorious so it truly was a perfect scene."