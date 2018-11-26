In pictures: Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke tie the knot - with Johnny Depp on the guest list

The Pogues front man and his long term love Victoria Mary Clarke tied the knot earlier today in a ceremony attended by their closest family and friends - including Hollywood actor and close pal of the groom Johnny Depp.

The couple, who go back 32 years, said 'I do' in a private celebration in Copenhagen City Hall after revealing just days ago that they were to be wed after an 11 year engagement.

Advertisement The beaming bride stunned in a long sleeved V-neck red dress by Bella Freud London, after previously revealing that she would be forgoing the traditional 'big white dress' on the day. She finished her look off with a fresh flower crown which featured festive-feel red berries and carried a hand-tied bouquet of berries, roses and green foliage. Groom Shane donned a black suit jacket, navy tie and trousers, topped off with a black trilby hat.

Matching the groom's headwear was gothic-clad Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp, whom the bride revealed yesterday would be performing at the low key nuptials.

Actor Depp looked in flying form, mingling with guests and sharing an embrace with both the bride and groom as they posed for formal photos.

And while the bride had said they were forgoing wedding rings, the groom flashed a shiny gold band on his ring finger as one guest helped to pin his red rose button hole to his lapel during the snaps, while the bride was pictured with a thinner gold band stacked next to a pretty multi-stone engagement ring.

Secret Mission

Excited Clarke had hinted the big day was imminent last week when she posted a photo on Facebook from inside a plane, explaining that they were heading off on a 'secret mission'.

Shane's manager Joey Cashman later confirmed the news that they would indeed be tying the knot.

Despite the couple's attempt at a low-key wedding, they found it 'impossible to keep it a total secret', with Clarke eventually revealing that they would be tying the knot in a private city wedding venue in the Denmark capital joined by a close group of friends and family.

Writing in the Sunday Independent yesterday, the bride said that because herself and her husband-to-be were 'introverts' theirs wouldn't be the traditional 'big white wedding'.

"Shane and I are both introverts and we decided that the only solution was to just elope together to someplace that we know nobody and nobody knows us, and keep it a secret. Which is what we have done," she wrote.

"There will be a tiny civil ceremony in an anonymous City Hall, there will be no white dress, nobody will be 'given away', there will be no flower girls or page boys or matrons of honour. We haven't even got wedding rings."

Clarke also revealed that during her 11 year engagement she has discovered something special about weddings: "People really, really want to show that they love the people that they care about. And no matter how awkward or introverted you are, the love that they have for you finds a way to smash through the walls that you put up. And when it happens, it is a magnificent thing."

Despite not going down the 'traditional wedding' route, the couple did have some things in place including the bride's mother and sisters on flower and wedding cake duty, and her nieces on-hand to do her make-up for the day.

In her pre-wedding portrait, Clarke revisited her first meeting with her now husband, explaining that she was 'awe-struck' by him.

"I became consumed by the thought of him. He says that he felt the same way, that we were destined to be together. But ours were not to be easy, uncomplicated lives and ours was not to be an uncomplicated love affair."

"There have been times when you have wished each other dead - you see each other as flawed, nasty, fragile, maybe even hideous.

"But when you get there, if you still look into each other's eyes and laugh at the sheer joy of each other's existing; if you still see each other's faces and know that these are the most beautiful faces that you have ever seen and know that this person is the one you would chase to hell and back, then I think you are on the right track."