Inside Jack McGrath's wedding to Sinead Corcoran in Portugal - filled with his Irish rugby teammates

Fresh from their summer series win in Australia, the Irish rugby team have decamped to the Algarve in Portugal to toast the wedding of player pal Jack McGrath.

The Leinster prop and his long-term girlfriend Sinead Corcoran exchanged vows on Saturday in front of his international teammates and the sports stars have been making the most of well-deserved time off following a successful season.

McGrath, 28, who proposed to radiographer Corcoran earlier this year, chose the stunning cliff side Tivoli Hotel in the rustic seaside town of Carvoeiro to tie the knot.

The village is less than an hour from the five-star Quinta do Lago resort - a hotspot for A-list celebrities including Nicky Byrne, Pippa O'Connor and Cecelia Ahern, along with English footballers John Terry and Wayne Rooney. The new Mr and Mrs McGrath said "I Do" in an outdoor ceremony, followed by a lavish four-course meal under thousands of fair lights in the sprawling gardens. The speeches were beamed onto a giant screen and following the dinner, guests were treated to a spectacular fireworks display.

The bride wore a simple yet elegant white gown and her bridesmaids were dressed in blush pink.

In the run up to the wedding, the likes of Jordi Murphy and Sean O’Brien played the tourists by taking in the local Portuguese sights.

Brothers Rob and Dave Kearney, Rory Best, Robbie Henshaw, Ian Madigan, Conor Murray and Cian Healy have all been residing in the exclusive Quinta do Lago for the past week.

In addition to enjoying a few pints at friend Eoin O’Malley’s popular haunt The Cheeky Pup, full-back Rob Kearney and captain Best have been squeezing in a few rounds of golf.

Kearney’s fitness model girlfriend Jess Redden had been relaxing with a number of female friends in Marbella, Spain, but has since shared a string of holiday snaps on her social media reunited with Rob in Portugal.

Meanwhile London-based 24-year-old Joanna Cooper accompanied scrum half beau Conor Murray to the wedding.

They have been dating a year and the blonde delighted fans when she posted a cute photo of the duo kissing by a sunny balcony setting on McGrath’s big day.

The Derry girl later had people wondering if they were engaged when Jonathan Sexton reposted the shot on his Instagram page with the caption “Congratulations“.

Sexton and his pregnant wife Laura savoured a kid-free weekend for the celebrations, as did Sean Cronin and wife Claire.

But for Devin and Mary Toner however, it was a family affair as they brought along their eight-month-old son Max for the occasion.

The wedding festivities continued over the weekend, with a laid-back party by the pool and some of the rugby players going snorkelling in nearby caves.