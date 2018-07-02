Inside Kaley Cuoco's insanely lavish wedding to Karl Cook

Bubbly actor Kaley Cuoco was never going to be quiet about her big day bash.

From their personalised denim jackets and huge horseshoe flower altar to their decadent dessert table, doggie donation station and live Havana cigar hand rollers, nothing about Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's big wedding bash was low-key

The Big Bang Theory star - who has been married once before - tied the knot with fiancé, equestrian Karl Cook this weekend, and the couple took things to the next level when it came to their animal-themed nuptials.

From their dramatic horse shoe shaped altar instillation to their personalised... well, everything, there was nothing subtle about the couple's lavish celebrations.

Advertisement Here are some of the most 'wow factor' aspects of their big day, as co-ordinated and styled by Lauren Tatum Events. 1. The horse shoe altar Horse shoe pampa flower ceremony backdrop | Photo via Instagram / laurentatumevents The couple tied the knot outdoors on a ranch, and the equestrian elements were strong throughout the wedding celebrations. Not least with this stunning Pampa flower horseshoe instillation created by Hollywood based florist Yvonne Van Pelt of The Empty Vase, which served as a beautiful backdrop while the couple said their vows. Pampa flower backdrop | Photo via Instagram / laurentatumevents 2. The decadent dessert tables Sweetie table | Photo via Instagram / laurentatumevents Everything about Kaley and Karl's reception was about treating their guests to a memorable day, and we're absolutely certain they didn't get a chance to go hungry. The couple's indulgent sweetie station consisted of sumptuous hand made treats like rice crispie squares tray back complete with the couple's KC2 monogram and photos as toppers, chocolate buns, lemon meringues, and horseshoe and dog-paw printed choccies.

3. The Sephora 'party refresh' beauty room

Usually it's just the bride who might treat herself to a wee beauty refresh before the couple make their big entrance to their reception, but Kaley and Karl were clearly all about spoiling their guests on the day. Noses were powdered by the professionals in this Sephora party refresh 'mini' beauty room which they had set up in their two-story tent.

4. The shoe shine station

And in case you thought it was just the female - or at least the make-up wearing - guests who were being fawned over pre-reception you'd be wrong. The couple also had a manned shoe shine station for those who needed an emergency polish after spending the ceremony on the grass. Not too shabby.

5. The boozy favours

Everything got the KC2 treatment on the couple's big day, including their favours. The couple gifted guests with a mini bottle of bourbon stamped with the date of the wedding at the ceremony, while they were presented with personalised mini white drawstring bags filled with tequila and personalised shot glasses as they left later that night.

6. The stunning tablescapes

From the handmade wooden board 'dinner plates', gold cutlery and gold equestrian themed napkins to the personalised menus, dramatic floral centrepieces and chic clear 'ghost' chairs, it's clear the couple's co-ordinator and wedding stylist Lauren Tatum was given free reign when it came to creating a wedding reception with a 'wow factor'!

7. The monogrammed burger buns

We think they call this being 'extra'.

8. The live Havana cigar hand rollers

Is this a thing? We've a feeling this might become a thing.

9. The sweetie serving 'cigarette girls'

Old timey 'cigarette girls' served sweets to guests later in the night.

10. The fun photobooth

The couple had an vintage and equestrian themed photo booth for guests to have some fun and make some memories to take home after.

11. The bride's ravishing Reem Acra cape...

Kaley called her custom Reem Acra floor-skimming cape a 'dream', and it might become the same for many other brides after seeing her snaps. She wore it over a spashetti strap A-line gown in the same fabric with her hair up in a chic low bun, and completed her look with a simple and elegant hair accessory by Jennifer Behr.

12. And her incredible Tadashi Shoji catsuit

Kaley changed into a beautiful lace catsuit with a plunging scalloped neckline and white pumps for the couple's reception after. She looked incredibly comfortable as she took to the dancefloor in a white cowboy hat later in the night.

13. Not to mention the couple's personalised denim jackets

These guys look so in love that we've decided to find this cute.

14. The doggie donations in lieu of favours

The couple asked friends not to bring wedding gifts, but to donate to their favourite animal charity instead, popping a great big sign up so that nobody would forget!

15. Did we mention they monogrammed everything?