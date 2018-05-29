Inside Sasha Pieterse's Irish wedding - plus her show-stopping wedding dress

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse tied the knot with fiancé Hudson Sheaffer in Castle Leslie this weekend, and did so looking like a fierce fairytale princess.

Wedding guests share some snaps of the bride-to-be at her rehearsal dinner the night before the big day wearing a stunning floor length strapless white gown, and while for some bride that would have made for quite the gúna, it was merely a warm up for Sasha's show-stopper of a wedding day dress.

The bride wore custom Christian Siriano on the day, which featured a fabulous full ruffle ballgown skirt and sexy off-the-shoulder straps.

She accessorised her gorgeous gown with earrings and a bracelet from Dublin jeweller Voltaire Diamonds. The wedding was styled by Ennis-based Irish wedding planners House of Hannah, who specialise in fabulous fine art weddings - so no doubt the decor at Castle Leslie was absolutely breathtaking on the day! Sasha had previously explained that she wanted a 'minimal' dress, saying "thin straps, low back, very minimal full skirt" would be more her style.

However the bride clearly changed her tune as soon as she tried on her fabulous frock - proving that the bridal shops are right, you should always try on different styles, even when you think they won't suit you!

The bride, who now appears in the PLL spinoff The Perfectionists, looked like a true natural beauty on the day, with a subtle smoky eye and a pink lip by make-up artist Kirin Bhatty, and picture-perfect loose waves coutesy of hairstylist Ryan Richman.

The couple tied the knot in Castle Leslie Estate, Monaghan, after Hudson popped the question back in December 2015.

“I’ve known him for so long, and it’s so incredible having someone like that supporting you and knowing without a doubt that they are going to be there no matter what happens,” the bride said last year.

Their photos, shared exclusively by People, were by renowned US wedding photographer Elizabeth Messina.