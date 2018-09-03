Inside top Instagram influencer Chiara Ferragni's lavish Italian wedding

While in some parts of the world, this year will be remembered as the year of the British royal wedding, online, top Instagram influencer, blogger, designer and business woman's Chiara Ferragni could give Harry and Meghan's nuptials a run for their money.

From the bride's three custom gowns to the couple's personalised private plane (complete with mascot airport meeters and greeters), Chiara Ferragni and rapper Fedez' nuptials show what happens when social media royalty wed

The blogger and designer who has amassed over 14 million followers on Instagram tied the knot with her rapper beau this weekend in a wedding that was every bit as beautiful and extravagant as we've come to expect in the age of social media.

Since she got engaged to her fellow Italian boyfriend Federico Leonardo 'Fedez' Lucia (who himself has a not-too-shabby 6.5 million followers on 'the gram') in May 2017, Chiara's loyal followers have been waiting for the day the bride stepped out in a dress that would become a serious sartorial inspiration for the bride's legions of fashionable fans.

Advertisement Before the big day, Chiara was already the talk of the online town when photos of her in a stunning sparkly gown by Prada began popping up on Instagram, which she wore for the couple's lavish rehearsal dinner in Noto Bassi di Palazzo Nicolaci, Sicily - with a reality TV crew on-hand to capture the excitement for an upcoming documentary, according to Vogue. Thank you @prada for this custom made dress for #TheFerragnez rehearsal dinner.. One of the best gifts ever 💘 More on my stories #SuppliedByPrada A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Aug 31, 2018 at 11:00am PDT The plunging gold and pink crystal and sequin number she wore for the couple's glitzy night in left many of her dedicated followers wondering how she would top the look on the big day. For the wedding itself, Chiara wore a custom Dior couture gown designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for her flower-filled Italian ceremony in Dimora delle Balze, a secluded 19th-century palazzo in Noto. The look featured a lace bodice with high neck, 3/4 length sleeves and tulle A-line skirt complete with romantic train.

The bride opted for a natural look for her make up, and wore her hair in a soft, low bun. She paired her dress with a pretty pair of low Dior slingback shoes which were personalised along the strap with her name.

"As a businesswoman, mother, and empowering role model for today’s young women, her exquisite gown fuses Italian craft inspiration with French haute couture for a result that is both definitively contemporary and timeless, as captured here during her fittings in our Paris salons," the designer captioned a photo of the blushing bride.

Later the blogger posted a closer look at her gown, showing the bodice to actually be a lace playsuit with a separate skirt.

The couple's 'influencer' wedding was branded from the get-go, with their personalised hashtag emblazoned on the side of the private Alitalia plane teh had to ferry their family and friends to Sicily. On board, passengers were supplied with a gift box with the couple's personalised hashtag adorning water bottles, M&Ms, crisps, badges and stickers and when they arrived at the pink carpeted tarmac they were greeted by oversized cartoon mascots of the happy couple, with both the bride and groom Instagramming pictures of the airport arrivals and featuring them in their stories as they happened.

The bride also took some time out from the excitement to pose with one of the mascots ahead of the day, posting a picture to her social media feed to introduce the soft large version of herself and making sure to tag her sponsor.

Chiara's mascot has since amassed over 22K followers of her own on Instagram, and posted pictures from the couple's big day throughout the celebrations.

On the day, Chiara's six bridesmaids wore pretty pink pleated floor-length Alberta Ferretti gowns in two different styles, while three went with an up do and three wore their locks loose. Each bridesmaid wore a corsage on their wrist in lieu of bouquets, while the bride carried a simple bouquet of baby's breath.

For the reception, Chiara changed into a second Dior dress, this time a spaghetti strap ballgown featuring personalised lyrics and drawings embroidered into the fabric. The lyrics were from a song written by the groom for his bride when he popped the question back in May last year, while Chiara described the drawings as the couple's 'symbols'.

Later in the night she revealed that this was another two-way gown, and removed the long skirt to reveal a puffy tulle mini skirt beneath.

The photo of the bride's elaborate reception gown garnered over two million likes on Instagram, with the couple's personalised hashtag #theferragnez mentioned in thousands of posts on the day of the wedding.

The couple exchanged vows in a colourful outdoor ceremony where guests were treated to an extravagant smoke display, while after dinner guests made their way to a carnival to enjoy some vintage rides.

Later in the night the couple put on a huge fireworks display which lit up the sky around the grounds of their impressive venue.