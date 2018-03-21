Irish designer Helen Cody ties the knot in stylish Dublin city wedding

Renowned Irish designer Helen Cody has tied the knot, looking every inch the stylish bride.

The Dublin-based fashion designer exchanged vows with fiancé Rory in Dublin City Hall yesterday, in front of close family and friends.

"What a magical day it was," the bride captioned a video she shared on her Instagram page, showing the couple signing the register while Celtic group Anuna serenaded guests in the background.

Helen opened her first boutique in the Westbury Mall last year, and launched her own bridal collection in January.

She and husband Rory got engaged in February this year.