Irish designer Helen Cody ties the knot in stylish Dublin city wedding
Renowned Irish designer Helen Cody has tied the knot, looking every inch the stylish bride.
The Dublin-based fashion designer exchanged vows with fiancé Rory in Dublin City Hall yesterday, in front of close family and friends.
"What a magical day it was," the bride captioned a video she shared on her Instagram page, showing the couple signing the register while Celtic group Anuna serenaded guests in the background.
Advertisement
The bride walked up the aisle with her two adorable terriers, Harry and Joe, and carried a bouquet by Appassionata Flowers.
"The day wouldn’t have been complete without my two little boys #harryandjoesadventures giving me away," she said, adding: "they were so well behaved."
Helen wore a cream Monaghan's Cashmere cardigan and a beautiful embellished tea length skirt, and shared a photo of her and her new husband outside Dublin City Hall holding oversized white balloons.
Helen opened her first boutique in the Westbury Mall last year, and launched her own bridal collection in January.
She and husband Rory got engaged in February this year.