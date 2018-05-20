Irish influencers put on stylish show at blogger Rosie Connolly's wedding day at Carton House

Irish blogger Rosie Connolly is officially a married woman after tying the knot with her fiancé Paul Quinn in Carton House.

Blogger and social media influencer Rosie exchanged vows with fiancé Paul Quinn before a fashion-filled reception at Carton House

Looking every inch the stylish bride, Rosie was radiant with new husband Paul at Carton House, while stylish guests took full advantage of the glorious summer weather and stylish surroundings to take some snaps of their wedding best.

Fellow bloggers Louise Cooney, Michelle McGrath, Niamh Cullen and recently engaged Terrie McEvoy put on a stylish show as they supported their pal, who looked radiant in her stunning lace fishtail style wedding gown.

Rosie was walked up the aisle by her stepdad Billy, whom Paul consulted before his proposal. Despite travelling to Barcelona to find a wedding dress, the social media star eventually found her dream JLM Couture gown at home in Ireland - at bridal boutique Padanee Bridal Couture in Carrick-on-Shannon. The couple enlisted the help of event planners Frog Prince to help her visualise her day, as she says she was never 'one of those people' who had a scrap book of their wedding.

"They knew our style so came back with something very laid back, with a little bit of glamour. It's all about the candles, flowers and lighting for me," she said earlier this year.

Blogger Rosie had been documenting her trip to the aisle with daily posts on Instagram, where she shared her last minute preparations with her fans in the weeks leading up to the big day.

She was kept busy the day before the big one by picking up the wedding rings, lunching with pals and indulging in a pre-wedding pampering session at the Brown Thomas Beauty Parlour where she was gifted a bottle of Moet bearing a photo of herself and her groom-to-be.