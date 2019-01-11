'It was a very modern honeymoon' - Gwyneth Paltrow's romantic getaway featured ex-husband Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she took her ex-husband Chris Martin on a “honeymoon” with her to the Maldives.

The Oscar-winning actress, who married film producer Brad Falchuk on September 29 in the Hamptons, jetted off to Italy with her new husband immediately after the wedding.

“It was a very modern honeymoon,” Paltrow, 46, gushed. “We had a great time."

Paltrow and her family sent the break at Soneva Jani, an exclusive resort with villas built on stilts above the Noonu Atoll.

The smallest available villas range from $3,000-$5,000 per night, depending on the season, while the largest go for about $20,000 per night.

Guests can use complimentary kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, or go windsurfing, kite-surfing and out on catamarans. Boats can be booked for private or group snorkelling and diving excursions, and private dinners can be arranged on the beach.

Paltrow and Martin have remained close, frequently going on holiday together and gathering for family celebrations.

The actress-turned-entrepreneur and Martin, 41, announced in 2014 that they were “consciously uncoupling” after 10 years of marriage.

Paltrow told a US chat show on Wednesday that she and the Martin want to “minimise” the pain of divorce for their children.

“They just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we try to keep that,” she said.

On Dec 4 the Wall Street Journal magazine reported that Falchuk and Paltrow were not living together, with Paltrow saying that the couple were “still doing it in our own way."

She added: "With teenage kids, you’ve got to tread lightly. It’s pretty intense, the teenage thing.”

In March 2017 she put her New York apartment, in the TriBeCa district, for sale, with the property eventually fetching $11 million.

She still owns an estate in the Hamptons, but now spends most of her time in Los Angeles, where Falchuk has always been based and where she lives in the Brentwood district - close to Goop's Santa Monica offices. Her children attend LA schools, and Martin still reportedly keeps a room at her LA home.