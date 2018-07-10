Jack McGrath shares first photo of wedding to Sinead Corcoran - as guests joke about 'Love Island' style villa

Irish rugby player Jack McGrath has shared the first photo of his wedding to longtime love Sinead Corcoran, after the pair tied the knot this weekend in the stunning seaside town of Carvoeiro, Portugal this weekend.

Couple tied the knot in the Tivoli Hotel in the picturesque town of Carvoeiro, Portugal

The couple beamed in a photo shared by both the bride's father and later by the groom on Twitter, which showed stunning bride Sinead carrying a beautiful bouquet of green and white blooms in her gorgeous strapless wedding gown, and groom Jack looking strapping in a light blue jacket and matching buttonhole.

The bride wore her dark hair straight and loose for her dreamy destination wedding in the picturesque seaside town in Portugal, and looked relaxed holding husband Jack's hand as they took their first steps down the aisle as husband and wife.

Advertisement The couple were joined for their big day by a host of Jack's teammates and their partners, including brothers Rob and Dave Kearney, Rory Best, Robbie Henshaw, Ian Madigan, Conor Murray and Cian Healy. Read more: Inside Jack McGrath's wedding to Sinead Corcoran in Portugal - filled with his Irish rugby teammates 'Best of the best' Rob Henshaw captioned a photo of himself and his girlfriend Sophie Marren, who called her time in Portugal 'the weekend of dreams'.

Best of the best 👌🏻 A post shared by Robbie Henshaw (@robhenshaw) on Jul 6, 2018 at 6:14pm PDT

The couple said “I Do” in an outdoor ceremony, followed by a lavish four-course meal under thousands of fair lights in the sprawling gardens.

3rd wheel’n 😬 A post shared by Dave Kearney (@dave.kearney) on Jul 6, 2018 at 4:46am PDT

The speeches were beamed onto a giant screen and following the dinner, guests were treated to a spectacular fireworks display.

The village is less than an hour from the five-star Quinta do Lago resort - a hotspot for A-list celebrities including Nicky Byrne, Pippa O’Connor and Cecelia Ahern, along with English footballers John Terry and Wayne Rooney.

Wedding guests continued to make the most of the weekend, with some staying at the nearby Dunas Douradas beach club in Vilamoura.

Rob Kearney’s girlfriend Jess Redden had been relaxing with a number of female friends in Marbella, Spain, but has since shared a string of holiday snaps on her social media reunited with Rob in Portugal.

She likened the trip to Love Island, jokingly posting a photo of her and boyfriend's brother Dave cosying up to each other at sunset with the caption "Spoiler Alert: There's been another recoupling in the villa".

Perfect sir 👌🏽 A post shared by Conor Murray (@conormurray9) on Jul 6, 2018 at 10:45am PDT