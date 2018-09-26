Joel Dommett reveals plans for a 'small Greek wedding' with fiancée Hannah Cooper

Joel Dommett has revealed that he wants to have a "small wedding" when he ties the knot with Hannah Cooper.

The 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Extra Camp' host proposed to his girlfriend Hannah last year after one year of dating, and as they get busy with wedding planning, Joel has admitted they'd like to jet off to Mykonos in Greece for the big day, with just a handful of close friends and family.

Speaking during an appearance on ITV's 'Lorraine', Joel said: "We're thinking we're going to do it in Mykonos.

Advertisement "We're trying to tell everyone it's really horrible there so that the prices come down. "We're just going to have a small wedding, 30 people we think. 31 people if you're free Lorraine, you're welcome to get involved." Joel, 32, asked Hannah to marry him by writing the words "Will you marry me?" into the final page of his book 'It's Not Me, It's Them: Confessions of a Hopeless Modern Romantic', following two pages of dedication to his partner.

A source said at the time: "He managed to keep it under wraps for weeks - he was so determined to keep it a secret. It's so romantic and of course Hannah wasn't expecting it at all.

"You can't get a better proposal than that - it's in black and white. It was the perfect way to ask her. And as we can all see from the way he announced the engagement on Instagram - he likes to be different."

The couple revealed the news of their engagement in a cute and quirky Instagram video, which featured the lock on a toilet door which turns from "Vacant" to "Engaged".