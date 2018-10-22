Joshua Kushner shares beautiful behind-the-scenes photo of new wife Karlie Kloss on their wedding day

Jared Kushner has shared a stunning shot of his beautiful bride Karlie Kloss on the day of their wedding, giving fashion fans another look at the bride's Meghan Markle - inspired wedding dress.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on front of close friends and family in New York, with the bride looking breathtaking in a regal-inspired Dior dress.

Both Kushner and Kloss announced their nuptials by sharing just a single photo of their day with the caption "10.18.2018" however it seems the besotted groom is eager to share an insight into behind-the-scenes with his beautiful bride for her fans.

Advertisement "I married my best friend" the newlywed captions a sweet photo of him taking a snap of supermodel Karlie clutching her hand-tied bouquet. There were reportedly less than 80 people in attendance at the couple's Jewish ceremony earlier this month, however they are expected to have a larger event for friends and family next year. "The wedding was intimate and moving," a guest told People at the time, "the couple were beaming with happiness."

The former Victoria's Secret Angel and the entrepreneur - who met at a dinner party in 2012 - announced their engagement in July, weeks after Joshua had popped the question in the Big Apple.

Karlie recently admitted she took inspiration from the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle when picking out her wedding gown.

She said: "She looked gorgeous on her wedding day. I feel it's a day what you want to just feel happy, beautiful, and not stressed. I think what makes someone most beautiful, especially on their wedding day, is when that glow comes from the inside.