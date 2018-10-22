All Sections

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner at 2018 US Open on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

Celebrity Weddings

Joshua Kushner shares beautiful behind-the-scenes photo of new wife Karlie Kloss on their wedding day

Couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony

Jared Kushner has shared a stunning shot of his beautiful bride Karlie Kloss on the day of their wedding, giving fashion fans another look at the bride's Meghan Markle - inspired wedding dress.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on front of close friends and family in New York, with the bride looking breathtaking in a regal-inspired Dior dress.

Both Kushner and Kloss announced their nuptials by sharing just a single photo of their day with the caption "10.18.2018" however it seems the besotted groom is eager to share an insight into behind-the-scenes with his beautiful bride for her fans.

Advertisement

"I married my best friend" the newlywed captions a sweet photo of him taking a snap of supermodel Karlie clutching her hand-tied bouquet.

There were reportedly less than 80 people in attendance at the couple's Jewish ceremony earlier this month, however they are expected to have a larger event for friends and family next year.

"The wedding was intimate and moving," a guest told People at the time, "the couple were beaming with happiness."

The former Victoria's Secret Angel and the entrepreneur - who met at a dinner party in 2012 - announced their engagement in July, weeks after Joshua had popped the question in the Big Apple.

View this post on Instagram

i married my best friend ❤️

A post shared by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on

Karlie recently admitted she took inspiration from the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle when picking out her wedding gown.

She said: "She looked gorgeous on her wedding day. I feel it's a day what you want to just feel happy, beautiful, and not stressed. I think what makes someone most beautiful, especially on their wedding day, is when that glow comes from the inside.

Find your perfect venue