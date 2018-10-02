All Sections

Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Spring/Summer 2019 Runway Show at World Trade Center on September 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Longchamp)

Kendall Jenner: 'I literally want to run to the city hall and get married'

Kendall reflects on father's advice about marrying young

Kendall Jenner has revealed that she wants to "run away" and get married.

The 22-year-old reality TV star - who is notorious for keeping her love life under wraps - has admitted she'd love to settle down one day but, rather than follow in her famous half-sister Kim Kardashian West's footsteps and have a lavish wedding, she wants a "spur of the moment" ceremony at the city hall.

Speaking to her friend Jen Atkin on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' in Sunday night's episode, she said: "I literally want to run to the city hall and get married and just be like 'F*** it, let's go right now. Just like, spur of the moment."

Jen was puzzled by the brunette beauty's revelation as she doesn't have a "type".

She said: "Who are you going to marry? You don't have a type at all."

To which Kendall replied: "I don't have a type -- you cute, you cute.

"Like, who am I going to marry? "A piece of advice that my dad always told me is that in a relationship, when you meet someone young, the hardest thing to do is change with them."

Jen encouraged Kendall to wait until she was in her late 20s to settle down.

She explained: "That's why I think you shouldn't get married until you're like, in your late 20s. Who knows, you might not even want to get married. Your generation is probably going to be like, 'Ugh, marriage is so old-fashioned.' "

Kendall shot back: "No, I want to get married."

The model has never been one to parade her love life in the public eye and she recently admitted her reluctance to share details led to people thinking she was bisexual.

PIC: Kendall Jenner/Instagram
She said recently: "I like my private life. I think it's because I'm not like all my other sisters, who are like, 'Here's me and my boyfriend!' So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. "You don't want to, like, look crazy. I don't think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don't know! Who knows?! I'm all down for experience -- not against it whatsoever -- but I've never been there before."

Kendall Jenner on the catwalk during the Burberry London Fashion Week SS19 show (PA)
Kendall Jenner at Fashion Week in Milan (Antonio Calanni/AP/PA)
Kendall Jenner wears a creation as part of the Moschino women’s 2019 spring-summer collection (Antonio Calanni/AP/PA)
Model Kendall Jenner poses backstage at the Longchamp Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week at World Trade Center on September 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Kendall Jenner (L) and Winnie Harlow attend as Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates
Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party. Picture: Pap Nation/SplashNews.com
Supermodel Kendall Jenner has opened up on her mental health struggles (PA Wire/PA Images)
Kendall Jenner has revealed she took a break from the catwalk because she was on the ‘verge of a mental breakdown’ (Ian West/PA Wire)
Kendall Jenner attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
(L-R) Talent Manager, Jenner Communications, Kris Jenner, Model Kendall Jenner, Founder, Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Jenner, and Founder and CEO, KKW Kim Kardashian attends an intimate dinner hosted by The Business of Fashion to celebrate its latest special print edition 'The Age of Influence' at Peachy's/Chinese Tuxedo on May 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)
(L-R) Model Kendall Jenner and Founder, Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Jenner attend an intimate dinner hosted by The Business of Fashion to celebrate its latest special print edition 'The Age of Influence' at Peachy's/Chinese Tuxedo on May 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)
Kendall Jenner arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York
Kendall Jenner attends #REVOLVEfestival Day 1 on April 14, 2018 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for REVOLVE)
Kendall Jenner attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 90th Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX
(L-R) TV personalities Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend the 2011 People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 5, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for PCA)
Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner
Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Kendall Jenner attend Opening Ceremony and Calvin Klein Jeans' celebration launch of the #mycalvins Denim Series with special guest Kendall Jenner at Chateau Marmont on April 23, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images for Calvin Klein)
Kendall Jenner is seen backstage ahead of the Bottega Veneta show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on September 23, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta)
Model Kendall Jenner attends the 2018 InStyle and Warner Bros. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle)
Model Kendall Jenner attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on October 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner seen on August 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
