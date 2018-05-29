Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson wedding: 'All talk has been halted'

New mum Khloe Kardashian is so busy talking about her little girl that all thoughts of a wedding between her and partner Tristan Thompson has been put on hold.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has been giving her fans little glimpses of her darling daughter True, whom she has with her partner Tristan Thompson, since she was born last month but, although she's remaining relatively coy online, she can't stop herself from bringing her up when she talks to her famous family and friends.

A source told PEOPLE.com: "Khloé seems great. She loves being a mom and can't stop talking about True. She talks to her sisters several times a day."

The 33-year-old beauty hasn't had the easiest time over the past few months as she found out just days before she gave birth that Tristan - whom she has been dating since 2016 - had allegedly cheated on her with another woman in a nightclub. However, although her family were convinced she would leave him over the alleged infidelity, Khloe is determined to work through their issues for the sake of little True. Khloe was hoping she and Tristan, 27, would get married and add even more children to their brood but their wedding talks have been halted for now.

A source said: "Of course she has always thought she would get married again and wanted that with Tristan, but any conversation or plans have been put to a halt and are not even a discussion. Now that she has made a decision to spend more time in Cleveland, Khloe and Tristan are trying to repair their relationship one day at a time.

"She is doing great. She seems happier and happier every day ... She wants her family to be together ... He has been very apologetic. Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet. She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies."