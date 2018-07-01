Let's party! Kaley Cuoco shares stunning wedding snaps (and wait till you see her fabulous floor-length cape!)

Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco has officially tied the knot with fiancé Karl Cook - and her fabulous floor-length wedding cape is already giving brides 'dress goals'.

The actor said 'I Do' in a ceremony yesterday, after Karl popped the question to a teary-eyed Kaley only six months ago over Christmas.

The couple are believed to have tied the knot in LA, with Kaley sharing only two photos from the big day with fans who were quick to offer their heartfelt congratulations to the happy couple.

Advertisement In the first photo, Kaley and Karl can be seen about to share a kiss in a petal-filled room. Kaley wears a stunning petal embroidered floor-length cape in the picture, with her hair in a pretty bun while some of it falls delicately around her face. She captioned the snap 'Legally KCSquared' a pun on the bride and groom's names which became a hash tag for guests at the wedding.

In a second snap, Kaley beams in a lace bridal jumpsuit with a plunging v-neck and long sleeves while husband Karl looks at her adoringly. She captioned that image 'Ok let's party'.

The couple got engaged back at Christmas, sharing the emotional video of the proposal with fans.

In the proposal video, a shocked Kaley is seen bursting into tears while showing off her new engagement ring.

"Honey? How do you feel honey? What's on your finger?" professional equestrian Karl asks Kaley as she covers her face with her hands, before showing her sparkling new ring to the camera.

"We're engaged" Kaley exclaims, as husband-to-be Karl interrupts to tell her she hasn't said 'yes' yet.

The couple have been an item since 2016.

This is Kaley's second marriage, she was previously wed to tennis player Ryan Sweeting for 21-months before she filed for divorce in 2015.