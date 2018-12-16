Life imitates art as former Revenge actress Emily VanCamp weds co-star Josh Bowman in the Bahamas

The former 'Revenge' co-stars - who got engaged in 2017 - tied the knot on Saturday (15.12.18) in the Bahamas in front of friends and family, Us Weekly reports. 'Revenge' ended in 2015 but co-star Ashley Madekwe was among the guests, along with her husband Iddo Goldberg.

'Captain America' star Emily, 32, previously revealed Josh, 30, proposed to her when the pair were out on a hike and she was delighted with how he popped the question.

Advertisement To announced the engagement, Emily posted a photograph of her in the woods covering her face with both hands while displaying a large sparkler on her left ring finger. Later detailing the romantic proposal, she said: "We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do. It was very, sort of, us. It was great - beautiful. It's amazing. I'm really happy!" Emily and British hunk Josh started dating back in 2011 after they began working together on hit ABC show 'Revenge', which ended in 2015 after four seasons. The couple have kept their romance mainly private but on occasions the blonde beauty hasn't been able to resist gushing over her man.

Speaking in 2014, Emily said: "I have a wonderful love in my life. Trust is the most important thing in any relationship."

And Josh's family expressed their excitement over the engagement last year, with Josh's sister Scarlett Bowman - who previously starred in British TV soap 'Hollyoaks' - taking to social media to gush about the news.

The 31-year-old actress-turned-artist - who tied the knot with handsome English/Italian businessman Rob Colicci in July 2016 in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy - posted: "Congratulations to these two legends Little bro's getting hitched!! Bring on another Bowman wedding!"